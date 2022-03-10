Throwback Thursday: ‘Portrait of a Portrait’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on March 10, 1976:

Nationally

‘Ford, Carter Florida Primary Winners; Reagan, Wallace hurt by results’

“MIAMI (AP) — President Ford is rapidly deflating Ronald Reagan’s Republican presidential bid, leaving his challenger in dire need of a comeback to pump it up again. And Georgia’s Jimmy Carter has climbed back atop the Democratic field with a victory that made a shambles of Gov. George C. Wallace’s campaign.”

Locally

• “Russell David Walker, 32, Reesville Republican, has filed with the local board of elections for the office of Clinton County Sheriff. He is presently employed at WKFI radio” and is a past Clinton County deputy sheriff and New Vienna police officer.

• Recent local deaths included: Mrs. Mary Windross Simkins, 77, of Wilmington; Mrs. Effie McCandless, 56, of Haws Chapel Road; Aluah Oliver Smith, 75, of Wilmington; Mrs. Inez Fisher, 81, of New Vienna; and Mrs. Edna Hunter, 93, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Blanchester.

• Wilmington Garden Club members met at the home of Mrs. Douglas March including Mrs. Francis Richardson, Mrs. Gilbert St. John, Mrs. Bruce Gulley, Mrs. Howard MacDonald, Mrs. Wilbur Vance, Mrs. Michael Zilich, Mrs. Wayne Bosecker, Mrs. Carl Boyles, Mrs. Earle Brown, Mrs. Ralph Elliott, Mrs. Robert Hart, Mrs. Maynard Hagemeyer, Mrs. Willard Lane, Mrs. Cameron Main, Mrs. Alan Marsh, Mrs. George MacMonagle, Mrs. Dale Minton, Mrs. earl McCoy, Mrs. Charles Reeder, Mrs. Walter Riesen, Mrs Charles Sims, Mrs. Van Smith, Mrs. Paul Van Der Voort, and Mrs. Albert Wiseman.

• Wilmington High School athletes honored at the South Central Ohio League banquet held at Miami Trace were: league champion wrestlers Brian McBrayer, Butch Bolton and Steve Bear; boys basketball players Gary Williams and Tony Berlin; and girls players Jeri Masters and Kerry Baker.

• Wilmington Future Homemakers of America members Jonda Fields, Ann Earley and Karen Sanfrey represented the chapter at an interview competition at Badin High School in Hamilton.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-In were “The Giant Spider Invasion”, and James Caan in “Slither.”

This photo is simply captioned "Portrait of a Portrait." Do you know who is in the photo? The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.