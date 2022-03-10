Diesel spill update: 26 workers, 5 companies continue clean-up; Gurneyville Road still closed

CLINTON COUNTY — Remediation efforts for the recent 23,000-gallon diesel spill along Dutch Creek are continuing.

Workers were walking the length of the creek Thursday, and the ongoing effort to remove any diesel fluid will continue on Friday, the Clinton County EMA stated Thursday afternoon to the News Journal and to area residents, including those who have signed up for the new Smart911 system.

These efforts are expected to continue for a few more days.

Currently there are 26 employees representing five contractors working on remediation, the EMA said.

Gurneyville Road remains closed while contractors work on the clean-up.

For continuing information on the spill remediation efforts and any future incidents including weather warnings, please create your free Smart911 account at www.cc-ema.org/alerts or follow Clinton County EMA on Facebook.

