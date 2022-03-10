Hazardous waste collection day slated for Wilmington residents

WILMINGTON — A hazardous waste collection day for City of Wilmington residents will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 475 Nelson Ave. The collection is being funded by the Stormwater Utility fee.

Wilmington residents will be allowed to drop off the following items free of charge:

• Antifreeze

• Old fuel

• Used oil

• Oil-based paint

• Stains

• Paint thinners

A licensed hazardous waste collection contractor will be on hand. The contractor will recycle or otherwise properly dispose of the waste.

It is important to keep hazardous waste out of the normal waste stream and ultimately out of our waterways. The event is a cooperative endeavor of the Mayor’s Office and the Code Enforcement, Sanitation, Wastewater and Stormwater Departments.

Items can only be left during the event – not before or after. Citations may be issued to people that leave items outside the event’s hours.

This collection event is open only to city residents. IDs will be checked at the gate to verify residency.

For questions about the City of Wilmington’s Hazardous Waste Collection Day, please contact the Stormwater Administrator, Eric Green, at 937-382-2413.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Wilmington-city-logo.jpg