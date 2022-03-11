Man charged in December SWAT incident to be evaluated

WILMINGTON — The suspect in a SWAT-related incident will get an evaluation to see if he is competent to stand trial.

On Friday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Judge William B. McCracken — sitting by assignment of the Ohio Supreme Court — approved the motion made by Donte Davis’ defense team.

Davis is ordered to attend a sanity evaluation appointment with the Forensic Evaluation Service Center of Butler County. The Center will submit a written evaluation and report upon completion.

Davis, 32, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, has been charged with alleged aggravated drug trafficking (felony 2), aggravated drug possession (felony 2), and having weapons under disability (felony 3) after an incident at his Paris Avenue residence in Wilmington in December.

The Wilmington Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident with a male subject allegedly making threats at a Paris Avenue residence. When police arrived, Davis was in the house with the mother of his children, and Davis was allegedly making threats while holding a machete, according to documents.

Officers were able to get the mom and children out of the house and the joint Wilmington Police Department/Clinton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in.

According to police, Davis was “walking through the house hitting the walls and yelling incoherently about Satan.”

Officers reported they spent about an hour trying to talk Davis out of the house, including using a PA system, but they received no response. A PROBOT (rolling remote-control camera) was sent into the house which found Davis in the back bedroom, still holding the dog.

Officers kept a watch on Davis for about an hour. Davis finally slumped over and officers became concerned about his health and safety. Upon entry, Davis’ dog became aggressive and went toward the officers, who were forced to shoot it, police stated.

Police said Davis was unresponsive and SWAT team members performed CPR. Wilmington EMS arrived inside the house within about a minute; they had been staged at nearby Marlena Park. Davis had a pulse and was breathing when EMS transported him out of the house and to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Davis had previously been convicted on two counts of cocaine trafficking in 2012 and was sentenced to a year in prison. He received a six-month prison sentence the same year for cocaine possession. In 2014 he was sentenced to eight months in prison for heroin trafficking.

Davis’s next court hearing will be scheduled after the court receives the written evaluation.

