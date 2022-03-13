Posted on by

Baked or fried with sides: Weekly K of C fish fry at St. Columbkille

The weekly Lenten fish fry by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continues this coming Friday 4:30 to 7 p.m. and each Friday through April 8 in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Shown are the many volunteers and diners at Friday’s event. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides — baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw — and a drink. A huge variety of desserts are available by donation, and there is a raffle for the many gift baskets. Proceeds benefit local charities.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal

