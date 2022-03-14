Veteran receives quilt

Quilts for Heroes Committee Chairman Jack Rose, at right, and fellow American Legion member Paul Butler, left, present a handmade quilt — created by Judy Bracht of the Clinton County Quilters — to Korean War Veteran Bob Brown on Friday at his home in Wilmington. Also present for the presentation were Bob’s wife, Aleta, and Judy Bracht and her husband, Vic.

Quilts for Heroes Committee Chairman Jack Rose, at right, and fellow American Legion member Paul Butler, left, present a handmade quilt — created by Judy Bracht of the Clinton County Quilters — to Korean War Veteran Bob Brown on Friday at his home in Wilmington. Also present for the presentation were Bob’s wife, Aleta, and Judy Bracht and her husband, Vic. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_BOB-BROWN-QUILT.jpg Quilts for Heroes Committee Chairman Jack Rose, at right, and fellow American Legion member Paul Butler, left, present a handmade quilt — created by Judy Bracht of the Clinton County Quilters — to Korean War Veteran Bob Brown on Friday at his home in Wilmington. Also present for the presentation were Bob’s wife, Aleta, and Judy Bracht and her husband, Vic. Submitted photo