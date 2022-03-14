Clinton County Homeless Shelter holds soup fundraiser

A “Soup to Go” drive-through fundraiser was held March 11 in Wilmington with chicken noodle soup and chili available. All proceeds go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Posing at the event for a photo with their own cup of soup are from left in the front, Ginny Monteith and Amber Taylor; and from left in the back are Julie Clemons, Darlene Pitzer, Sharon Frost, and Dan Mayo.

