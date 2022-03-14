PAWS annual Reverse Raffle & Dinner set to help animals

WILMINGTON — Have a fun-filled evening and help animals at the same time during the annual PAWS Reverse Raffle & Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Members of the community are invited on Saturday, April 9 from 6-10 p.m. at 141 E. Sugartree St. for the event benefiting the PAWS Humane Society, Inc., with proceeds to help the animals that PAWS cares for.

The Reverse Raffle and& Dinner’s theme this year is “Celebrate Spring.” The benefit offers a chance to win a cash prize through the signature raffle, the Reverse Raffle, and enjoy music, food and multiple raffles.

Featuring a jackpot of up to $2,000, the Reverse Raffle is set so that, instead of winning the main prize with the first ticket drawn, the goal is to have your ticket drawn last. During the raffle, the first ticket drawn wins $50, and every 25th ticket drawn wins up to $100.

The last five tickets drawn have the option of splitting the jackpot or drawing till there is one winner. Other raffles include a 50/50 drawing which will run throughout the event.

There is a beautiful homemade quilt as an auction item. Donations of gifts include overnight stays at area hotels, meals at area restaurants, gift cards and gift baskets.

If you would like to make a donation such as a gift basket, tickets to an event or an “experience” to be raffled, please call PAWS at 937- 768- 4203 or email [email protected] . PAWS will be grateful to receive your donation.

The Reverse Raffle & Dinner cost is a $25 minimum donation which includes one Reverse Raffle ticket entry and dinner. Only 250 tickets will be sold for the Reverse Raffle (need not be present to win).

Tickets may be purchased by cash or check payable to PAWS Humane Society, Inc. at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 US 68 North, Wilmington, Monday-Thursday 9-6 p.m. and Friday 9-4. Those not purchasing the Reverse Raffle and Dinner ticket may make a $10 donation at the door for dinner and evening’s activities.

PAWS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is, “to encourage the humane treatment of animals including finding loving, forever homes for unwanted cats and dog through adoptions and to make a positive impact on animals lives with education and resources.”

PAWS is run by volunteers and operates a Pet Adoption Center which houses dogs and cats waiting for adoption and located at 5312 US 68 North, Wilmington. Animals taken in by PAWS are checked by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered and given necessary vaccines.

As a volunteer based organization, community involvement is welcomed. Local residents are invited to support PAWS by helping with animals, building upkeep, fundraising and more. Adoptable cats and dogs may be seen on social media and on the PAWS website, pawshumane.weebly.com .

“Celebrate Spring” and whether you have a pet in your home or not, plan to have dinner, participate in the raffles and have an enjoyable evening.

