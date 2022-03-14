UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include:

Wednesday, March 16

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Glazed pork loin, hash brown casserole, country green beans, roll and butter, and apple crisp.

• Books and Brews Book Club 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at TinCap Cidery. This book club for adults meets at TinCap at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday each month and discusses books from a variety of genres. March book is “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Thursday, March 17

• St. Patrick’s Day Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday can be picked up at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center at 717 N. Nelson Ave.; delivery available for orders of 5 or more. $10 for bagged lunch of homemade reuben sandwich, chips, pickle spear, dessert and drink. Must pre-order by March 11 at 937-382-7170.

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Get ready to go on an adventure, do some daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find some treasure, and have a marvelous time with Dungeons and Dragons. Space is limited. Sign up: at the WPL circulation desk; by calling 937-382-2417; or online at https://forms.gle/BWdQ9Aa6upLxBVYq7 .

Friday, March 18

• Fish fries by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 18 and 25; and April 1 and 8 in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides (baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw), and a drink. Proceeds benefit local charities.

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, March 19

• “Country Legends Tribute Tour” featuring the hits of Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• CMH colon cancer education event at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Farquhar Avenue. Free event 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 19; all ages welcome. Learn more about colon cancer screening tools, ask questions of medical staff members, talk to a dietitian, and walk through the giant inflatable colon.

• Lichens & Leprechauns — Meet Naturalist Mandy at the Cowan Lake State Park Main Office parking lot at 2 p.m. to hike Old Field Trail looking for and learning about lichens. Educational materials from the Division of Wildlife will be on hand to help you learn. Field glasses, magnifying glasses and cell phone camera magnifiers will be available for you to borrow to get better looks at these small organisms. We will hike in the rain and mud so please dress for the weather. Hiking stick and water are recommended. Hike will cancel for extreme weather. The Nature Center will be open before and after the hike. Email [email protected] for more information.

Sunday, March 20

• Emergency Communications for Beginners at the Wilmington Public Library. Learn the essentials of how to communicate during emergency situations with radio equipment. Learn about Citizen Band (CB), Family Radio Service (FRS), and General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS). Classes taught by Clinton County Amateur Radio Association, meets at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Registration details on either the library website or the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association site https://ccara.net/ .

Tuesday, March 22

• Friends of the Library meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Wilmington Public Library.

Wednesday, March 23

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Roasted turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, roll and butter, and pumpkin dessert.

• “Race Against Time” book discussion of the Clinton County Reads book selection by Jerry Mitchell at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 26 at Wilmington Public Library.

• Herpetology Day at Cowan Lake State Park Nature Center between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to learn about Ohio’s native reptiles and amphibians. Learn their hunting adaptions and what habitat you can observe them in. Learn how you can help to protect the turtles, salamanders, snakes and frogs! Interact with our animal ambassadors: spotted salamander, woodland box turtle, grey rat snake and everyone’s favorite corn snake, Cornelia!

Friday, March 25

• Fish fries by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 25, and April 1 and 8 in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides (baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw), and a drink. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Wednesday, March 30

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli casserole, roll and butter, and angel food cake with cherry sauce.

Friday, April 1

• Fish fries by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 1 and 8 in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides (baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw), and a drink. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Saturday, April 2

• Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Murphy Theatre featuring over 30 hits while telling the story of America’s band. Staying true to the Beach Boys sound, they played a live hour special on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2016. This show is fun, fun, fun! For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Tuesday, April 5

• Giuliano Graniti, concert pianist, in partnership with Wilmington College, performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Wednesday, April 6

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, orange glazed carrots, roll and butter, and cake.

Friday, April 8

• Fish fries by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 8 — the final one of the season — in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides (baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw), and a drink. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Saturday, April 9

• ABBAmania Canada featuring the hits of one of the biggest-selling groups of all-time is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Wilmington hazardous waste collection day for city residents 9 a.m.-noon only Saturday, April 9 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 475 Nelson Ave. Drop-off for free: Antifreeze, old fuel, used oil, oil-based paint, stains, and paint thinners. Bring ID to show you are Wilmington resident. Questions? Call Stormwater Administrator Eric Green at 937-382-2413.

• PAWS annual Reverse Raffle & Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles 6-10 p.m. Saturday, 141 E. Sugartree St., benefiting PAWS Humane Society. Cost $25 minimum donation for Reverse Raffle ticket entry and dinner. Tickets by cash or check payable to PAWS Humane Society, Inc. at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 US 68 North, Wilmington, Monday-Thursday 9-6 p.m. and Friday 9-4. Those not purchasing Reverse Raffle & Dinner ticket may make a $10 donation at the door for dinner and evening’s activities.

Wednesday, April 13

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, roll and butter, and Texas sheet cake.

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

April 22-24

• “Mock-Fest” celebrating the art of the mockumentary movie April 22, 23 & 24 at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “A Mighty Wind” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Best In Show” at 5 p.m. and “This is Spinal Tap” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “Waiting For Guffman at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, April 23

• Blanchester Police Fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 23. Cost $25 per person includes catered dinner with dessert and two raffle tickets. Also a split the pot offered. To RSVP, call or text 937-725-7797.

• “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” free day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling in a different way with hands-on demonstrations, science activities, music, art and fun for kids of any age 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, presented by Main Street Wilmington. Event will wrap throughout downtown to its primary sponsor location AZEK/TimberTech on Prairie Avenue. Participants can start at Xidas Park and visit the downtown demonstrations then hop a trolley out to the AZEK/TimberTech Demonstration Barn.

Saturday, April 30

• McGuffey Lane rocks the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 6

• Blessid Union of Souls at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Monday, May 8

• Mike Albert Tribute to Elvis Presley special Mother’s Day matinee concert at the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

June 3-4

• Kansas City Barbecue Competition from noon Friday, June 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring music, fun food, beer garden, semi-truck show and car show. For tickets/more info including registering for the BBQ competition, visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

• “Country Invasion” with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Sponsored by the CVB. For tickets/more info visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.