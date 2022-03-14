HealthFirst for Clinton County announces next grant cycle

WILMINGTON – HealthFirst for Clinton County, a community foundation which awards grants worth thousands of dollars to community health-related projects, announces its next grant cycle beginning Tuesday, March 15.

Clinton County-based 501(c)3 organizations, government entities, non-profit organizations, and otherwise tax-exempt groups that work to promote the good health of residents in Clinton County are eligible to apply.

HealthFirst for Clinton County will accept letters of intent until 5 p.m. Monday, April 25. The grant platform where the letter of intent will be available can be found on the Clinton County Foundation website www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org .

Organizations chosen to proceed to the application round will be notified in early May, and final grant applications will be due by 5 p.m. Friday, June 17.

It is important to note that only submissions through the online grant platform will be considered. The same grant platform is also used by the Clinton County Foundation for both the Lucas Fund and LEGACY Fund for their grant cycles.

During HealthFirst’s most recent grant cycle, the organization awarded over $50,000 to four community organizations working on local health-related projects. These projects focused on public health issues.

HealthFirst for Clinton County is a visionary organization that welcomes and funds innovative ideas, such as care delivery methods and services, or reimagined outreach methods for at-risk communities.

Patient care support is often necessary in promoting the good health of community members, so HealthFirst supports medication assistance, free health and wellness screenings, vaccination initiatives, and other similar programs.

Since December 2010, HealthFirst has awarded more than $1 million to numerous community organizations. HealthFirst also operates the Patient Medication Assistance Program (PMAP) in a collaboration with the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Health District.

PMAP helps area residents apply for free and/or reduced cost medications from major drug-makers.

For more information about HealthFirst for Clinton County, visit www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org .

For questions regarding the application process, please contact Alison Belfrage at (937) 566-1634.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_HealthFirst-logo.jpg