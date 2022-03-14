WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 7 and March 11:

• Billy Parker, 38, of Goshen, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Parker must have no contact with the incident location. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Kendall Stevens, 24, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Eric Veselovec, 31, of Wilmington, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an aggravated menacing charge. Veslovec must have no contact with the victims and must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Michael Goen, 55, of New Vienna, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from March 10, 2022-March 10, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. The jail term was suspended on condition that Goen completes reporting probation and a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. License was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective March 20. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathilyzer charge was dismissed.

• Eric Spangler, 48, of Greenfield, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Spangler must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. License was returned. A speeding charge (86 in a 65 speed zone) was dismissed.

• Reece Hunley, 19, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-O.V.I., sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. An assured clearned distance ahead violation was dismissed.

• Kasey Penny, 42, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Penny must not commit any further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• James Williams IV, 40, of Beavercreek, hit-skip, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from March 8, 2022-Sept. 8, 2022, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Williams must not drive until a valid license us obtained, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Additional charges of O.V.I.-suspension, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension, and failure to comply were dismissed.

• Jesse Greene, 34, of Sabina, criminal damages, sentenced to ten days in jail, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Derek Bennett, 36, of Sabina, trespassing, assessed $170 court costs.

• Lewis Bell, 71, of Blanchester, school bus stop violation, license suspended from March 9, 2022-June 9, 2022, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs.

• Hunter Damron, 21, of Hillsboro, domestic violence. Sentencing has been stayed to allow Damron to complete diversion. If compliant and fines/costs are paid, the court will dismiss the charge. Damron must not use alcohol or drugs of abuse and must complete a 20-week batterer intervention program. The no contact order was vacated.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

