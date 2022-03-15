TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, March 15, the 74th day of 2022. There are 291 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 15, 44 B.C., Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of nobles that included Brutus and Cassius.

On this date:

In 1493, Italian explorer Christopher Columbus arrived back in the Spanish harbor of Palos de la Frontera, two months after concluding his first voyage to the Western Hemisphere.

In 1919, members of the American Expeditionary Force from World War I convened in Paris for a three-day meeting to found the American Legion.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote; the result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In 1972, “The Godfather,” Francis Ford Coppola’s epic gangster movie based on the Mario Puzo novel and starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, premiered in New York.

In 1977, the situation comedy “Three’s Company,” starring John Ritter, Joyce DeWitt and Suzanne Somers, premiered on ABC-TV.

In 2005, former WorldCom chief Bernard Ebbers was convicted in New York of engineering the largest corporate fraud in U.S. history. (He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Judd Hirsch is 87. Rock musician Phil Lesh is 82. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 81. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 79. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 67. Model Fabio is 61. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) is 60. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 59. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 54. Actor Eva Longoria is 47. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 47.