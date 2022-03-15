Suspect’s case heads to grand jury

WILMINGTON — A shooting suspect’s case will now go before a grand jury.

Ravae Cook, 24, appeared in Clinton County Municipal Court on Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, transferring it to Clinton County Common Pleas Court. Cook will remain in custody at the Clinton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Cook is one of two suspects in a recent shooting in Clinton County that left one dead and another wounded. The incident was described by law enforcement as “a ruse for a robbery” which resulted in a gun battle. Cook would be charged with alleged second-degree murder.

The Feb. 19 incident in the Midland (Westboro) area “involved an alleged purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace that was likely nothing more than a ruse for a robbery,” Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr. stated in a recent news release. “Based on evidence gathered at the scene, it is believed that the transaction involved a substantial amount of drugs in exchange for the vehicle as well as the likelihood that individuals on both sides of the incident were engaged in a gun battle.”

Upon arrival, deputies located two shooting victims — CJ Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 17-year-old brother, who was treated for a leg wound by Blanchester EMS before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The second suspect, 21-year-old Willie Stuckey of Cincinnati, was also arrested and is currently booked in the Hamilton County Jail. He also faces a second-degree murder charge.

Ravae Cook in Clinton County Municipal Court Tuesday.

