Rotary updated on CCYC activities

WILMINGTON — Eric Guindon, Executive Director of the Clinton County Youth Collaborative, spoke to the the Wilmington Rotary Club — which meets on noon at the CMH meeting room — about general information about the program, and updates since his last visit with the club.

Guindon stated the center opened in 2000 and that he came back to Wilmington in 2009 and began volunteering. They serve approximately 10-15 students daily, and around 200 annually.

In 2013, the center received a grant from our club for computers. With a more recent grant gift, the computer lab has been updated.

The center is open year-round, with programming M-F until 7 p.m. during the school year and programming three days weekly through the summer.

Guindon said students from Wilmington College partner with the center to provide support for many of the programs, as well as just to be around and talk with the students.

Several opportunities are available for the students including cooking classes, academic support, art and music programs, a bicycle repair program, a community garden program, community involvement and service opportunities, and more.

Guindon added that they have the first permanent disc golf course here.

Donations of supplies and services are greatly appreciated. The center is planning an upcoming Day of Service on April 30.

From left are Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Eric Guindon, Executive Director of the Clinton County Youth Collaborative. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_IMG_1094.jpg From left are Jay Sewell, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Eric Guindon, Executive Director of the Clinton County Youth Collaborative. Submitted photo