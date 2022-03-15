Clinton County Port Authority recognizes 6th Annual SBDC Day, again partners with Miami University SBDC

WILMINGTON — To celebrate the collective impact and success America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network has across the nation and in local communities each year, America’s SBDCs are hosting the sixth annual SBDC Day on Wednesday, March 16.

For over 40 years, the America’s SBDC Network has helped millions of men, women, veteran, and minority entrepreneurs and small business owners start and grow their businesses.

Whether SBDCs are serving rural America, addressing a solution in biotech, or helping a minority business expand to global exporting, SBDCs are at the forefront, assisting their clients every step of the way.

Here in Clinton County, the Clinton County Port Authority has been a proud partner with the Miami University SBDC since July 2020. During that time, local SBDC representatives have worked with 32 clients to create 54 new jobs, retain 62 existing jobs, package over $4.6 million in loans, and enable over $7.2 million in sales growth.

“The contribution of the SBDC program to Clinton County has been impactful, with quick, consistent, and expert assistance to our small businesses,” said Walt Rowsey, Chair of the Clinton County Port Authority Board.

James Buckner, Vice President of Business Counseling with the Miami University SBDC, has been working with clients in Clinton County for the past year.

“We consider ourselves fortunate to have been working with Jim Buckner and the MUSBDC,” stated Terri Schlabach. Terri and her husband Josh are developing site of future condominiums at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington.

“The professional direction and advice we have received on developing a property has been very beneficial. The progress we have been able to make is in large part due to Mr. Buckner and the MUSBDC’s wealth of knowledge and vast network of connections.”

In addition to advising new business owners, Buckner has also been working with existing businesses interested in growth and expansion.

“Jim has been a substantial asset to the future of Brausch Brewery,” said Travis Brausch. “He worked with us in creating a 12-month business plan to include a financial forecast, marketing strategy, and stepping stones to continue the growth of the business. He spent countless hours helping us stay on track with the brewery’s new goals.”

Brausch Brewery will be reopening soon with a food menu to pair with their existing craft beer selections.

“This would not have been possible without the support, knowledge, and time Jim dedicated to us and our business,” added Christine Brausch.

“The partnership with the Miami University SBDC has been absolutely invaluable,” said Jennifer Klus, Economic Development Director with the Clinton County Port Authority. “The SBDC’s presence in the county has enabled us to expand our reach into the local business community, allowing us to provide more support and offer access to more resources than we would be capable of doing on our own.”

Learn more about the Port Authority at ChooseClintonCountyOH.org .

Learn more about SBDCs at https://americassbdc.org/ .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_CC-Port-Authority-logo.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_SBDCDay_Ambassador_logo_badge_circle.jpg

Second year partnering with Miami University