Sabina-area murder suspect facing 6 counts

WILMINGTON — The total number of charges faced by a Sabina-area murder suspect has gone up to six after the case was presented to a local grand jury.

The six counts against 38-year-old Phillip Taylor Haley are: two counts of special-felony murder, two counts of special-felony aggravated murder, one count of felonious assault (a felony of the second degree or F2), and one count of trespassing in a habitation (F4).

In addition, each of the six charges has a firearm specification attached to it. Ohio’s firearm specification statute imposes a mandatory three-year prison term for criminal offenses committed using a firearm. The purpose of the specification is to add to the punishment of criminals who use a firearm while committing a crime, and to deter criminals from using firearms.

Haley originally was charged with murder and felonious assault.

As the News Journal has previously reported, Haley allegedly shot 23-year-old Zachary Dennis Parrott in late December at the State Route 729 residence of Haley’s estranged wife. Gunshots were fired after an altercation between Haley and Parrott allegedly occurred.

Law enforcement officers indicate they found Parrott lying on his back with gunshot wounds to his upper right chest and lower right abdomen, states the affidavit.

Ms. Kari Haley told law enforcement she did not see her husband with a gun that day, but said he is a CCW holder and normally keeps a handgun in his waistband. When officers arrived on scene, they found him outside the house and next to his truck. The suspect indicated his firearm was secure in his truck, states the affidavit.

Phillip Haley is next scheduled to be in court on April 22 for a hearing in the Common Pleas Courtroom on pretrial motions.

On Feb. 22, a separate civil suit was filed in Clinton County Common Pleas Court by an attorney for Kenneth Parrott of Mansfield, in which Kenneth Parrott as plaintiff sues Phillip Taylor Haley and Kari Haley, and additionally lists “John Doe(s)” in the lawsuit, regarding the death of Zachary Parrott.

At the same grand jury session, Steven A. Fonseca, 20, whose address is listed as at-large, was indicted on two counts of sexual battery (F3).

The indictment paperwork alleges in count 1 Fonseca knew the victim’s ability was substantially impaired to appraise the nature of the victim’s own conduct, or for the victim to control their own conduct. Count 2 alleges Fonseca knew that the victim submitted to sexual conduct because the victim was unaware the act was being committed.

Both counts give Jan. 1, 2021 as the date of the alleged activity, with Clinton County the location.

Below are the names, ages and residences of several more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Antonyo L. Lavender, 25 of the Whitehall, Ohio area, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• Casey Joe Hines, 42 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3).

• Chad A. Pauley, 37 of the Martinsville area, is indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence (F3).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Haley https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_haley_mug_c.jpg Haley https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-7.jpg