Driver who fled, crashed pleads guilty

WILMINGTON — The suspect who crashed into a utility pole while attempting to flee police has pled guilty.

On Wednesday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Antonyo Lavender, 25, of Columbus pled guilty to a felony 3 failure to comply charge to Judge William McCracken.

According to court documents, Lavender faces a maximum three years in prison with a possible five-year license suspension.

In January, New Vienna Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at South Street and South Main. The gray Nissan Armada SUV — which was later found out to be stolen out of Columbus — failed to stop and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed through the SR 73/SR 28 traffic signal and traveled north through town in excess of 95 mph, according to New Vienna Police Department Chief Darnell D. Pate Jr.

Speeds reached approximately 120 mph before the fleeing vehicle struck two telephone poles and came to rest at Snow Hill Golf Course at SR 73 and Thornburg Road, stated Pate. The male suspect (Lavender) then ran on foot from the crash site through the golf course and was placed in custody at the front doors to the clubhouse after a short foot pursuit. Lavender was booked into the Clinton County Jail without incident.

Court documents indicate the state would not pursue theft or receiving stolen property charges regarding the vehicle.

Lavender is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9.

By John Hamilton

