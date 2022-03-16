CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 6:35 p.m. on March 7, a 63-year-old Wilmington/Green Township female reported she was being harassed over the phone by a relative. A 29-year-old Wilmington female was listed as a suspect.

• At 10:30 a.m. on March 11, deputies responded the 1200 block of West Main Street in Wilmington/Union Township on a littering report. A 68-year-old Clarksville male was listed as a suspect.

• At 2:17 p.m. on March 11, deputies received a report that someone had forged a Hillsboro female’s name on the title of their vehicle. A 42-year-old Midland male was listed as a suspect.

• At 11:55 a.m. on March 11, a multiple items were reported stolen from an equine barn on Airborne Road. The report lists five fork rakes used for cleaning horse stall and five large “muck buckets” as the stolen items. The items were valued at $300 in total.

• At 10:46 a.m. on March 9, deputies received a report of a horse being abused at a farm on Starbuck Road. A n adult Wilmington/Union Township woman was listed as a suspect. The report indicates the alleged incident took place sometime within the last month.

• At 7:03 a.m. on March 13, deputies received a report of a theft occurring at the 100 block of Gano Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township. A 43-year-old Blanchester male informed deputies his revolver, black Samsung cell phone, and $10 in cash were stolen.

• At 1:39 p.m. on March 8, a 62-year-old Wilmington/Chester Township reported a catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle while at his residence on Brimstone Road.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

