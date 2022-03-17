Ohio’s new unemployment claims up, continuing ones down

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 13,470 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 1,551 more than the previous week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Thursday.

The state’s residents filed 52,714 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 4,119 less than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed from March 6-12 was 66,184.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in January was 4.3%. The national unemployment rate in January was 4.0%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in January was 61.5%. The national labor force participation rate in January was 62.2%.

The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_unemployed.jpg The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS