On-Target 4-H prepares for busy year

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, March 14 at 6:36 p.m. with 45 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield opened the meeting.

Bryce Huffman led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Bryce Huffman led the 4-H Pledge. Anna Davis gave the Secretary’s Report and Forest Leis gave the Treasurer’s Report. Dave Chesney discussed the raffle. If you need paperwork or have paperwork to turn in, see Judy Hatfield. She gave a t-shirt update.

Guest speaker Baylee Deer talked about competitively shooting archery. Baylee is a senior in high school and has received a scholarship for archery; she will pursue her RN degree.

Baylee will continue to shoot competitive archery while attending college. She talked about how she started shooting archery at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association. Baylee showed us her bow that she is currently using in competitions and one of her shirts she wears during competitions.

The club presented Baylee with a Clinton County On-Target t-shirt and thanked her for speaking to our 4-H Club.

Forest Leis did his Member Minutes on the Greene County Career Center; Bryce Huffman on his 17 HMR Ruger rifle; Ethan Gibson about his senior year of high school and his job; and Cooper Dillion on his 1911 Colt pistol.

Member minutes for April will be Taylor Colwell, Quinton Smith, Mikala Hatfield, Stanley Chesney, Sam Jordan, and Colt Thompson.

The Archery/Shotgun Shoot will be on Saturday, March 26 at 9 a.m.; the Rifle/Pistol Shoot will be on Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m.; and the next Business Meeting will be on Monday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m.

The club met on February 14 with 40 in attendance.

Certificates for 2021 were handed out by the officers. Dave Chesney discussed the raffle. If you need paperwork, see Judy Hatfield.

The cost of the club this year is $35 which includes a book, badge, t-shirt, ammo and Junior Membership to CCFSA.

Guest speaker Dave Ackerman talked about shotguns and actually showed how to take apart and put back together a shotgun. Several members also took apart a shotgun and put it back together again.

We thank Dave for being a guest speaker.

The Archery/Shotgun Shoot was held Saturday, February 26 and the Rifle/Pistol Shoot on Saturday, March 12.

The meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.