Local Briefs: EC board, CAP, CMHA meetings upcoming

EC board to honor team

The East Clinton Board of Education’s regular monthly April meeting will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 (rather than at 6 p.m.) to enable the board to publicly recognize the girls basketball team which attained the Elite Eight in state postseason competition. The meeting’s location will be in the middle school media center.

CMHA board sets meeting

Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners regular monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington.

If you would like to be placed on the agenda, please telephone Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749 by 5p.m. Friday, March 18. This meeting is open to the public.

CAP board to meet

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a board of trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at 100 Commons Lane. The meeting will be held in person and is open to the public.