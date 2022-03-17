‘Around the World with Piano and Woodwinds’ coming to Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College in partnership with the Murphy Theatre is presenting a piano and woodwind concert April 5 at 7:30 p.m., at the historic Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington.

“Around the World with Piano and Woodwinds” features concert pianist Giuliano Graniti and the Cincinnati-based Wayside Winds woodwind quintet.

A native of Italy, Graniti has performed concerts around the world and recorded a wide range of piano repertoire. Also hailed as a pedagogue and scholar, he is using his music as a lens through which to explore various cultural identities.

Graniti’s performance will include music composed by German composer Robert Schumann and Native American composer Louis W. Ballard. He has taught piano at Wilmington College and currently serves as a visiting professor in piano at the Townsend School of Music at Mercer University (GA).

The Wayside Winds are a group of friends and professional musicians in Cincinnati who have come together to have fun making music. While dedicated to performing the canon of woodwind quintet music, They also spice up each performance with something new and different. They take their name from the poem, “Catawba Wine,” by Henry W. Longfellow, from which the Queen City also derives its nickname.

Wayside Winds are Annie Darlin Gordon, flute; Austin Smith, oboe; Laura Sabo, clarinet; Carol Aufmann, bassoon; and Emily Toth, French horn. Their program will feature “Quartet for Winds by Jean Francaix, “Travel Notes 2” by Richard Rodney Bennett and “Motion” by Alyssa Morris.

The concert is sponsored through a gift from Bill and Penny Kincaid. He is an emeritus professor of mathematics at Wilmington College. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased on the Murphy Theatre’s website at www.themurphytheatre.org . Wilmington College students are admitted free of charge.

