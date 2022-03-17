Registering for kindergarten, preschool for Blan’s Putman Elementary

BLANCHESTER — Kindergarten online registration began for the 2022-2023 school year on March 7. Registration at this time is only for kindergarten students who are in the district.

Kindergarten registration is completed entirely online. Please go to the district website Registrationclick onParent Playbook for new students and begin the registration process.

To be eligible to register, students must be 5 years old by August 1, 2022.

Kindergarten registration must be completed by April 8.

All documents must be uploaded to Final Forms for registration to be complete.

Required documents for registration:

• Original birth certificate

• Proof of residency (mortgage statement, rental agreement or utility bill)

• Parent/Guardian ID (driver’s license or state issued ID)

• Physical Examination, Oral Assessment and Immunization Forms (All forms can be downloaded from Final Forms and must be completed by a healthcare provider)

• Custody papers (if applicable)

Preschool enrollment

To register for preschool, forms can be now picked up at Putman Elementary and are due by May 6. Enrollment will be based on a lottery system.

If you have any questions, call Putman Elementary at 937-783-2681.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_blan-schools-logo.jpg