Community Care Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice offer memory bears for grieving families

WILMINGTON — When family members grieve a loved one, simply seeing a loved one’s favorite shirt or their work uniform can bring back a wave of memories of time spent with them.

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice, are helping to preserve those precious memories through their memory bear program.

The special hand-made bears are crafted from a loved one’s clothing and help to ease the pain when family members miss their loved ones. The memory bears serve as a warm reminder of them.

“Grief is a unique experience for each individual. These memory bears help grieving families remember their loved ones, and they provide comfort to them,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “We’re grateful for our talentedvolunteers who help support our mission through the memory bear program.”

Patient families of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are eligible to receive a complimentary bear.

To request a memory bear, call Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400 or Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County at 740-335-0149.

To volunteer to make memory bears, call Jodi Howard at 937-382-5400 or 740-335-0149.

