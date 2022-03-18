Young bright minds design signs for Clinton County parks

Communities often don’t consider the talent, energy and resolve of middle schoolers. However, that lack of consideration is not the case in Clinton County.

The Clinton County Parks Board approached Clinton-Massie Schools last fall with the idea that students could help the board create signage for over 10 parks. The vision was a sign for every park, including QR code graphics so that visitors can receive information about each park.

This opportunity is possible because the Clinton County Parks Board received a Legacy Fund Grant to install signs at each park in Clinton County.

Clinton-Massie High School Principal Aaron Seewer knew that Great Oaks Satellite Instructor Jimmy Brady would enjoy incorporating such a project into his curriculum for Design and Modeling.

In 2019, current Middle School Principal Lorinda Ottaway wanted to establish a STEM-based pathway in the middle school. The first year of the program started with one course, Design and Modeling.

Brady currently teaches five various courses to seventh- and eighth-graders, and a sixth course, Flight and Space, will be added next year.

The courses are STEM-based; they have become favorites of students. The hands-on work allows them to solve problems and tackle real-life experiences.

Brady hopes that the experiences in these classes lead to life-long careers or passions for his students.

“The partnership that CMLSD has established with Great Oaks Career Campuses has been vital in the success of the programs,” he said. “The opportunities students have in these courses are tremendous; the investment that Great Oaks and Clinton-Massie have supplied will be life altering for some.”

Students can begin attending Great Oaks as juniors, and Design and Modeling is a great background for many career choices.

For the project, students worked in pairs. “About 25-30 pairs of students worked on the park signs, even though they knew only one sign would be chosen,” said Brady. “They were all interested in the assignment and worked well together.”

Students were told that the signs would be 24” x 24” and made of metal. Signs would be uniform in color schemes, logos, and size, but different in title, QR code, and park information.

Also, students were to use the engineering design process and consider the requirements of the Clinton County Parks District (CCPD). Students submitted designs by October 29, 2021, and the project was a success.

As a thank you, all students were given a pizza party at school, provided by the CCPD.

One perusal of the four-page assignment for this CCPD project proves that our community can continue to rely on these young, talented minds.

Students worked on design briefs, process goals, and extended questions involving critical thinking. They should be proud of their accomplishment.

Think of them when you visit the parks.

Scarlet Patterson and Lucy Bradford designed the winning logo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Scarlet-Patterson-and-Lucy-Bradford-logo-design-winners-.jpg Scarlet Patterson and Lucy Bradford designed the winning logo. Jimmy Brady photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Kids-on-a-slant.jpg Jimmy Brady photos The Clinton-Massie students worked in pairs on the park signs. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_kids-picture-2.jpg The Clinton-Massie students worked in pairs on the park signs. Jimmy Brady photos