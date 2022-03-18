OSHP recognizes Blanchester youth

WILMINGTON — Highway Patrol officials recognized a young man’s calm, collected — and possibly life-saving actions.

Sgt. Mike Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Wilmington presented a Certificate of Recognition to eight-year-old Zach Rumpke of Blanchester on Thursday for actions that more than likely saved his father, Scott.

On December 30, troopers were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Route 350 in Clinton County. Scott Rumpke had “suffered a serious medical emergency while driving” Zach home from basketball practice. The father had apparently lost consciousness, drifted off the right side of the roadway, and struck multiple objects before coming to a rest in a tree line off the edge of the roadway.

“Despite what just occurred, Zach had the courage to locate his dad’s cell phone and called his aunt, who in turn, contacted 911 for assistance,” the OSHP stated.

When troopers arrived on scene, the father was conscious but disoriented; he was immediately transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

“Zach remained calm and provided detailed information to first responders on scene,” the recognition stated. “Zach remained calm and provided detailed information to first responders on scene … Zach’s presence of mind is truly impressive.”

Both of Zach’s parents told the News Journal they were so proud of their son and his actions. Ross was especially impressed by Zach’s calm demeanor.

“I was just very impressed by his actions. I can’t even get adults to be as calm as he was,” said Ross.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

