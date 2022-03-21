Part of Antioch Road to be closed during roadwork

GREEN TWP. — Road work will begin soon on Antioch Road — resulting in a portion of the road being closed — as part of a road improvement project beginning Monday, April 4, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

The closure is between School Road and SR 73 in Green Township, Clinton County.

As part of this road project, Fife Road will also be closed at the intersection with Antioch Road. The last address accessible from the northwest (SR 73) is 276 Antioch Road. The last address accessible from the southeast (School Road) is 942 Antioch Road.

Emergency access and ingress/egress will be provided at all times to addresses within the closure.

The detour route will be State Route 73 and School Road and will be signed accordingly.

The project is scheduled for completion in 90 days.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Clinton-County-logo.jpg