CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT: 3 get lengthy jail sentences, large fines

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 14 and March 18:

• William Ruwe, 51, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of O.V.I.-high test, sentenced to 540 days in jail, license suspended from March 16, 2022-March 16, 2026, fined $3,075, assessed $510 court costs. If compliant, the court will suspend $750 of court costs. The license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Sept. 4. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I., no license, and two counts of failure to control were dismissed.

• Benjamine Benner, 40, of Sabina, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (75 days suspended), fined $2,000, assessed $170 court costs. No inmate worker credit is to be given. Benner must have no contact with the victims. Benner must pay $540 in restitution to East Clinton Local School. A theft charge along with two counts of criminal damages were dismissed.

• Rachel Wilson, 36, of Middletown, child endangerment, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 270 days in jail (90 days suspended), license suspended from March 16, 2022-March 16, 2025, fined $1,075, assessed $340 court costs. Wilson must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the court costs. The license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective March 31. Additional charges of O.V.I. and failure to control were dismissed.

• Kenneth Foland, 61, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from Jan. 7, 2022-Jan. 7, 2025, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Foland must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective March 17. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I. and a failure to control charge were dismissed.

• Rickcarro Mason, 36, of Fostoria, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from March 15, 2022-March 15, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Mason must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. The license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective March 30. ALS vacated. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Kelly Haren, 33, of Cincinnati, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (57 days suspended), license suspended from March 17, 2022-March 17, 2023, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Haren has completed the assessment and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Jacob Wright, 35, of Hillsboro, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $850, assessed $340 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. The DUS offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wright has spent 70 days in treatment which the court has credited as the driver intervention program. Wright must complete reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of two counts of drug instrument possession, one count of providing false info, a tinted window violation, a seat belt violation and a traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Amanda Larrison, 37, of Loveland, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jessica Brown, 35, of Martinsville, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Brown must have no contact with the incident location, take part in supervised probation, and seek mental health services.

• Crystal Coburn, 22, of Wilmington, theft, credit misuse, sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Coburn must have no contact with the theft location or the ‘misuse’ victim. Coburn must also pay restitution to the ‘misuse’ victim. A second theft charge and a trespassing charge were dismissed.

• Justyn Runyon, 27, of New Vienna, trespassing, sentenced to two days in jail, assessed $170 court costs. Runyon must have no contact with the victim.

• Ariel Gebru, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Gebru.

• Daniel Odem Jr., 30, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, going 98 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Odem.

• Cindy Mabe, 36, of Mansfield, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Mabe.

• James McAdams, 19, of New Vienna, going 91 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by McAdams.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

