Reminder: Early detection of colon cancer saves lives

WILMINGTON — Last year 10 people died in Clinton County from colorectal cancer (for short, called colon cancer), making it the second most fatal cancer here in 2021 after lung-and-bronchus cancer at 28 deaths.
In fact, colon cancer has been the second most fatal type of cancer in Clinton County in four of the past five years, according to Vital Statistics collected by the Clinton County Health District.
On Saturday morning, Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) hosted a colon cancer education event at the nearby Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center.
During the pandemic, we’ve become familiar with the notion of “updated guidance” when it comes to medical recommendations after new data are assessed or circumstances change. The American Cancer Society now recommends that average-risk adults with no symptoms should begin colorectal screening at age 45, rather than at 50.
If you have a higher than average risk for colon cancer, you may need to start sooner and get tested more frequently. You should talk with your doctor about your risks and when a screening might be right for you.
According to an American Cancer Society info-graphics sheet available at the CMH event, risk factors for colon cancer include older age; personal or family history of colon cancer or polyps; inflammatory bowel disease; hereditary syndromes such as Lynch Syndrome; and Type 2 diabetes.
Anyone can get colon cancer, but some people are at an increased risk. In terms of gender, comparatively speaking men are at an increased risk, and in terms of race/ethnicity, comparatively speaking non-Hispanic Blacks are at an increased risk.
That said, colon cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States.
The Clinton Memorial Hospital winter/spring 2022 newsletter states: “A colonoscopy is a simple and effective procedure which serves two very important purposes: it helps to find colorectal cancer quickly and early so that it can be treated much more easily, and it helps to prevent colorectal cancer by identifying and removing any colorectal polyps before they become cancerous.”
According to the American Cancer Society info-graphics sheet, if colon cancer is found early, the five-year survival rate is 91 percent.
“Many more lives could be saved by understanding colorectal cancer risks, increasing screening rates, and making lifestyle changes,” states the American Cancer Society.
To learn more about detecting it early, visit cancer.org/colontesting , and to learn more in general visit cancer.org/colon .
Call 937-382-9606 to schedule your colonoscopy at CMH Regional Health System.
