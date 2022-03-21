City’s tornado sirens to be tested this Wednesday

WILMINGTON — A statewide tornado test will occur at 9:50 a.m. this Wednesday, March 23, Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens advises.

This test ensures that all of the city’s tornado sirens work as we approach springtime storms.

“The city has 13 sirens that we monitor and maintain, and Wilmington College has two, for 15,” said Cravens. “The city will have employees at each siren site to ensure that they function correctly and report back any sirens that do not.

”This is separate from the siren test we conduct at the beginning of each month on the first Saturday at noon,” he added.

If you do not hear your siren work on any of these tests, please let the Police Department know so they can ensure that it gets fixed. Those reports can be made at 937-382-3833.

