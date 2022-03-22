Blanchester Alumni Banquet scheduled; scholarships available

BLANCHESTER — The Executive Committee for the Blanchester Alumni Association is preparing for the annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 28 in the Blanchester Middle School gymnasium.

They will be honoring the 50th anniversary Class of 1972, as well as other classes.

The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for the banquet will be mailed to alumni for whom we have a current address. If you do not receive an invitation in the mail, please call one of the committee members to update your address.

Dinner and festivities cost $30 per person. You can also make your reservation and pay online at www.blanschoolsfoundation.org and scroll down to the Alumni link. There is a link for the Alumni Association and another link directly to the Alumni Banquet: https://www.blanschoolsfoundation.org/alumni-association/bhs-alumni-banquet

Fill out the online form, then click “Pay online” and enter your credit or debit card information for your dinner reservation or scholarship donation.

Reservation forms can also be found on the Blanchester Schools Foundation page at Blanschoolsfoundation.org . Contact Ellen Binkley Hill (937-728-1289) or Laura LeMaster Summers (937-689-1709) for more information.

If you cannot attend the banquet, please consider sending a donation for the scholarship fund.

Any Blanchester student who is preparing to graduate from Blanchester High School and/or the Great Oaks Career Campuses is eligible to apply for the Alumni Association Scholarship. Selections will be made by committee members and the recipients will be announced on the day of the Senior Awards Ceremony.

Consideration will be given based on academic performance, involvement in school-sponsored activities and involvement in community-related activities. Pick up an application from your high school counselor, fill it out, and return it to your counselor before April 18.