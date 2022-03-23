Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• A 36-year-old West Union male was charged with alleged O.V.I. (Operating a Vehicle under the Influence). According to the report, at 12:10 a.m. March 22, deputies were dispatched to West Walker Road and U.S. 68 North in Union Township on a suspicious vehicle report. The report indicates deputies located “a large quantity of narcotics”. The report did not specify what kind.

• At 4:21 a.m. March 19, deputies conducted a traffic stop around Lewis and Center Roads in Chester Township. According to the report, deputies located a “bottle cap with crystal substance”. A 38-year-old Wilmington male was listed as a suspect.

• At 5:22 a.m. March 15, deputies were called to a domestic dispute at a Gallimore Road residence in Wilson Township. The report indicates a 29-year-old female and a 33-year-old male — both of Wilmington — are suspects. The report also indicates the listed victim — a 42-year-old resident — was also an offender. Drugs were suspected to be involved. An investigation is pending.

• At 9:14 p.m. March 17, a construction company from Waynesville reported items stolen from a construction site in Adams Township. The report lists as stolen items: copper tubing for A/C units, low-voltage electric wire, and insulation. The total value is listed at $1,000.

• At 6:18 p.m. March 16, a 57-year-old Wilmington female reported someone used her identity for unemployment fraud.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-9.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.