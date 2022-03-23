Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 shows gratitude to veterans

Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 has been busy blessing veterans at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown.

Every holiday, the girls design and make handmade cards for the 168 residents at the nursing home. The past four years, the troop has been able to deliver donated Girl Scout cookies to the residents, even after pandemic regulations prevented them from delivering the cookies in person.

The troop hopes their cards and cookies help the veterans know how much their service to the United States still means to Americans and its youth.

This year, Blanchester Troop 45988 was able to deliver 91 boxes of cookies with the generous support from donations at their cookie booths and local business owners and organizations: Wico Products Inc., B I C Precision Machine Company, Bush Auto Place, Blanchester Masonic Lodge No. 191 F. and A.M., Blanchester American Legion Auxiliary unit of Marion Post No. 179, and the Wilmington Eagles Auxiliary 1224.

Two of the troop members, Josie Fruediger, an 8th-grader at Blanchester Intermediate School, and Avaylia Hollingsworth, a 7th-grader at East Clinton Middle School, have been working diligently for two years on earning the Silver Award, which is the second-highest award in Girl Scouts.

They are expected to complete their service hours for the award in June 2022.

The troop’s leaders and volunteers, Ida Sells Miller, Stephanie Elaine Miller and Jana Fruediger, are very proud of the number of hours and work these girls have put into this effort and hope their positive experiences through Girl Scouts will continue to reinforce the values of hard work, compassion and diligence throughout their lives.

Members of Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 have been blessing veterans at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown.