Referral Network celebrates in Wilmington

The Referral Network celebrated its organizational restructure with an open house March 15. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. The mission of The Referral Network is to increase business growth through a structured, professional referral program while building business relationships. As Joe Bradley, with WIN Home Inspections – Lebanon and The Referral Network president, said, “It’s a great way to really grow your business and get yourself uplifted and started. Or if you’re in a slow period or you feel like you can’t grow anymore, come talk to us, join our group, and we’ll help take your business to that next level that you want.” Learn more at 513-315-1894 or https://www.facebook.com/thereferralnetworkofcentralohio .

The Referral Network celebrated its organizational restructure with an open house March 15. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. The mission of The Referral Network is to increase business growth through a structured, professional referral program while building business relationships. As Joe Bradley, with WIN Home Inspections – Lebanon and The Referral Network president, said, “It’s a great way to really grow your business and get yourself uplifted and started. Or if you’re in a slow period or you feel like you can’t grow anymore, come talk to us, join our group, and we’ll help take your business to that next level that you want.” Learn more at 513-315-1894 or https://www.facebook.com/thereferralnetworkofcentralohio . https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_rib_cut_c.jpg The Referral Network celebrated its organizational restructure with an open house March 15. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. The mission of The Referral Network is to increase business growth through a structured, professional referral program while building business relationships. As Joe Bradley, with WIN Home Inspections – Lebanon and The Referral Network president, said, “It’s a great way to really grow your business and get yourself uplifted and started. Or if you’re in a slow period or you feel like you can’t grow anymore, come talk to us, join our group, and we’ll help take your business to that next level that you want.” Learn more at 513-315-1894 or https://www.facebook.com/thereferralnetworkofcentralohio . Submitted photo