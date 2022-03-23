Clinton County bench trial scheduled for alleged offender

WILMINGTON — The husband of a daycare owner will get a bench trial.

On Tuesday, Clinton Count Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck scheduled a bench trial for Daniel Bailey Sr. for May 11. Originally a two-day jury trial was set to begin on Tuesday.

Bailey, 35, of Wilmington, faces two counts of felony 3 gross sexual imposition and two misdemeanor 1 charges of assault. Bailey pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.

A joint investigation between the Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Child Protection Agency regarding allegations of sexual abuse ended in Bailey’s arrest.

The investigation, which began on July 21, found Bailey to be the husband of the owner of an uncertified daycare in a residence on Southwind Boulevard in Wilmington.

On August 3, after consulting with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Bailey was charged with the two criminal counts, which are felonies of the third degree. The ages of the alleged victims were 4 and 5 at the time.

According to last summer’s news release, it was learned during the investigation that the alleged incidents occurred on the 100 block of Southwind Boulevard and at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park over a course of several months.

Detective Scott Baker of the Wilmington Police Department said, “These types of cases are the hardest, most agonizing to investigate, especially because of the age of the victims.”

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

