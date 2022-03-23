Clinton-Massie youths visit Clinton Memorial Hospital and learn about potential careers

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital welcomed 30 students from Clinton-Massie High School to learn how to use the innovative da Vinci robotics system, and to learn about potential careers in healthcare close to home.

Last Wednesday, students had the opportunity to simulate surgery using the da Vinci Xi® robot and tour Clinton Memorial Hospital. Clinton Memorial Hospital began its robotic-assisted surgery program in August 2021.

Surgeons trained on the da Vinci systems can view the surgical site using magnified 3D HD technology, allowing them to make precise adjustments to their instruments during surgical procedures.

Robotic surgeries mean less blood loss, less pain, less risk of infection, minimal scarring, and reduced recovery time for patients.

“Clinton Memorial Hospital hopes our partnerships with local schools is just the beginning of a long-standing relationship to educate and empower future healthcare professionals within our community,” said Lance Beus, CEO at Clinton Memorial Hospital. “We are more than a hospital, we are a part of our community and we are excited to offer this opportunity to local students.”

This visit was put together through the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative’s Schools & Community Connections group. The group’s purpose is to better connect employers, local schools, and the greater community in order to better attract and retain local students/employees for the current and future workforce, while bridging workforce development gaps in schools and local businesses.

“It’s important for our students to see what opportunities and resources they have available to them locally, said Chris Downing, guidance counselor at Clinton-Massie High School.

“The opportunity for our students to get hands-on experience with the da Vinci robot at CMH was an exciting learning experience and great opportunity to learn more about potential careers in healthcare,” added Downing.

Clinton Memorial Hospital is committed to investing in the facility and its equipment, stated a news release. The addition of the da Vinci surgical robotic system at CMH demonstrates the growing demand in Clinton County and CMH’s continued efforts to provide the latest in innovated care right here at home, the release said.

A CM student gets an up-close view of the da Vinci robotics system. Submitted photos Clinton-Massie students had an opportunity at CMH to learn more about local healthcare careers. Submitted photos