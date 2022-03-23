LOCAL BRIEFS: Wilmington School Board set to meet

WCS Board to meet

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School located at 275 Thorne Avenue in Wilmington.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the Board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the Board on agenda items, please notify the Treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

SOESC assists supt. search

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), based in Wilmington, said it is proud to have assisted Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education in their search for a superintendent to lead the district.

Fairfield Local Schools Board of Education in Leesburg voted to hire Kesia McCoy as superintendent.

SOESC provides educational services to the school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties.