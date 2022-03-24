UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include:

Friday, March 25

• Fish fries by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 25, and April 1 and 8 in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides (baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw), and a drink. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Saturday, March 26

• Readers invited to book discussion of the 2022 Clinton County Reads book, Jerry Mitchell’s “Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Movement,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wilmington Public Library, led by Amy Volz. The book is available at public libraries in the county and from www.booksnmore.org .

• Standout in support of Ukraine: Public invited to pro-democracy standout Saturday noon-1 p.m., corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and the Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Sunday, March 27

• Free community concert with local Cantabile choir, “Songs of Hope and Peace”, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), first-come first-serve seating, at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street in Wilmington.

• Amateur (Ham) Radio Study Class at the Wilmington Public Library. Adults can learn the exciting world of Amateur Radio and with the Clinton County Amateur Radio Association (CCARA) in this six-week course at 1 p.m. Sundays March 27 to May 15. Upon completion, you will be prepared to test for, and pass, your first Amateur Radio License. (No class on April 17 or May 8). Registration details at library website or at https://ccara.net/ .

Monday, March 28

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Program will be by genealogist Debbie Large about how to search for your Ohio ancestors. All are welcome.

Wednesday, March 30

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli casserole, roll and butter, and angel food cake with cherry sauce.

Thursday, March 31

• Wilmington College Community Health Fair with demonstrations, information and free samples, free on Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the indoor turf field in WC’s Center for Sport Sciences. Also, a blood drive held by Community Blood Center 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the nearby Quaker Recreation Center gymnasium, which shares a parking lot with the Center for Sport Sciences off Elm St. Appointments can be made at www.donortime.com. Also, drop-ins will be accepted.

Friday, April 1

• Fish fries by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 1 and 8 in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides (baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw), and a drink. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Saturday, April 2

• Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Murphy Theatre featuring over 30 hits while telling the story of America’s band. Staying true to the Beach Boys sound, they played a live hour special on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2016. This show is fun, fun, fun! For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Standout in support of Ukraine: Public invited to pro-democracy standout Saturday noon-1 p.m., corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and the Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, April 4

• Teen Advisory Board at Wilmington Public Library meets on the first and third Monday every month. Use your voice and take part in planning programs, suggesting crafts, recommending books, and otherwise influencing Teen Services at the library. Join for snacks and conversation about your library at 3 p.m. Monday, April 4, and Monday, April 18.

Tuesday, April 5

• Giuliano Graniti, concert pianist, in partnership with Wilmington College, performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• STEAM Dreams at Wilmington Public Library for teens to explore a natural, mathematical phenomenon that will send you… spiraling! Study the ways this property occurs in natural objects such as plants, and create some amazing art using the Fibonacci sequence at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

Wednesday, April 6

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, orange glazed carrots, roll and butter, and cake.

• Free screening of “Ghosts of Mississippi” — Clinton County Reads 2022 invites the public at 6:30 p.m.Wednesday at the Murphy Theatre. The movie features one of the Civil Rights era murder cases re-opened as a result of the work of investigative reporter Jerry Mitchell, author of the 2022 Clinton County Reads book, “Race Against Time.” The book is available at public libraries in the county and from www.booksnmore.org.

• Get Covered Ohio – Freestore Foodbank at Wilmington Public Library. Get Covered Ohio is a new effort specializing in providing support to people who need to apply for health coverage. Freestore Foodbank staff will be in the library to provide assistance with both Medicaid and Marketplace insurance applications and to answer questions. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays April 6 to April 27.

Thursday, April 7

• Public book discussion of Clinton County Reads 2022 book, Jerry Mitchell’s “Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church, Blanchester. The book is available at all the public libraries in the county and from www.booksnmore.org.

Friday, April 8

• Fish fries by Knights of Columbus Council 3369 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church continue 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 8 — the final one of the season — in the St. Columbkille Parish Center. Dinners, dine-in or carry-out, are $13. Menu includes a choice of six pieces of fried shrimp, or three pieces of baked or fried cod; and choice of three sides (baked potato, potato wedges, mac-n-cheese, green beans, cole slaw), and a drink. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Saturday, April 9

• ABBAmania Canada featuring the hits of one of the biggest-selling groups of all-time is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Wilmington hazardous waste collection day for city residents 9 a.m.-noon only Saturday, April 9 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 475 Nelson Ave. Drop-off for free: Antifreeze, old fuel, used oil, oil-based paint, stains, and paint thinners. Bring ID to show you are Wilmington resident. Questions? Call Stormwater Administrator Eric Green at 937-382-2413.

• PAWS annual Reverse Raffle & Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles 6-10 p.m. Saturday, 141 E. Sugartree St., benefiting PAWS Humane Society. Cost $25 minimum donation for Reverse Raffle ticket entry and dinner. Tickets by cash or check payable to PAWS Humane Society, Inc. at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, 5356 US 68 North, Wilmington, Monday-Thursday 9-6 p.m. and Friday 9-4. Those not purchasing Reverse Raffle & Dinner ticket may make a $10 donation at the door for dinner and evening’s activities.

Tuesday, April 12

• Teen Book Club at Wilmington Public Library meets on the second Tuesday of every month, including 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. Visit the library website for the entire 2022 reading list.

Wednesday, April 13

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, roll and butter, and Texas sheet cake.

Thursday, April 14

• Daytime Book Club at Wilmington Public Library for adults meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Main Library at 1 p.m. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit the library to pick up a copy of the current book.

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Wednesday, April 20

• Books and Brews Book Club at Wilmington Public Library for adults meets at TinCap Cidery on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and discusses books from a variety of genres. Call the library at 937-382-2417 or visit the library to pick up a copy of the current book.

Thursday, April 21

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library. Go on an adventure, do daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find treasure, and have a marvelous time with Dungeons and Dragons 4 p.m. Thrusday, April 21. Space is limited, please sign up at the WPL circulation desk, or by calling 937-382-2417.

April 22-24

• “Mock-Fest” celebrating the art of the mockumentary movie April 22, 23 & 24 at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “A Mighty Wind” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Best In Show” at 5 p.m. and “This is Spinal Tap” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “Waiting For Guffman at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, April 23

• Blanchester Police Fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 23. Cost $25 per person includes catered dinner with dessert and two raffle tickets. Also a split the pot offered. To RSVP, call or text 937-725-7797.

• “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” free day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling in a different way with hands-on demonstrations, science activities, music, art and fun for kids of any age 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, presented by Main Street Wilmington. Event will wrap throughout downtown to its primary sponsor location AZEK/TimberTech on Prairie Avenue. Participants can start at Xidas Park and visit the downtown demonstrations then hop a trolley out to the AZEK/TimberTech Demonstration Barn.

Tuesday, April 26

• Friends of the Library meeting at the Wilmington Public Library 2:30 p.m. April 26. You can support the library by joining the Friends of the Library which conducts fundraisers, assists with programs, and generally volunteers where it can to aid the library and its mission. New members always welcome.

Saturday, April 30

• McGuffey Lane rocks the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 6

• Blessid Union of Souls at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Monday, May 8

• Mike Albert Tribute to Elvis Presley special Mother’s Day matinee concert at the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

June 3-4

• Kansas City Barbecue Competition from noon Friday, June 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring music, fun food, beer garden, semi-truck show and car show. For tickets/more info including registering for the BBQ competition, visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

• “Country Invasion” with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Sponsored by the CVB. For tickets/more info visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.