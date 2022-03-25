Wilmington City Schools, WPD and other emergency agencies talk safety

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department hosted safety discussions with Wilmington City Schools officials on March 18.

Leaders from the local and regional Emergency Management Agencies, Wilmington Fire Department and various township departments, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Blanchester Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol participated in a review of school safety procedures.

Participants also had the opportunity to learn more about the services and support of the mobile Incident Command Center. The Wilmington Police Department along with the Wilmington City Schools are planning a mock crisis training in June.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens facilitated discussions around how to best respond to emergency situations and all participants were able to review their roles and responsibilities.

