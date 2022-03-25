Friends of the Library ‘books’ meeting

WILMINGTON — President Jim Hayslip opened the March 22 meeting of Friends of the Library. An updated membership list was submitted. Neither Secretary Barbara Mueller nor Treasurer Kathy Krahl was able to attend; their respective reports will be available at the next meeting.

The by-laws and fiscal policy were reviewed, discussed and approved. The Wilmington Public Library has copies of each. The appointment of both an assistant secretary and assistant treasurer will be revisited at the November meeting when new officers are elected.

Free books remain to be distributed throughout the community; Susan Oberlin has contacted area schools and facilities and will continue to do so. Ann Kuehn is continuing to refurbish the Cape May Library.

Mike Wells, Assistant Director of the Wilmington Library, has contacted an individual who is willing to buy whatever books remain.

The Wilmington Library is designating an area on the library’s second floor as a “free book room”. Construction should be completed by the end of April. The decision on stocking the room will be made at the April 26 meeting.

Discussion ensued on approaching an individual or business who would be willing to donate money in exchange for naming rights, ie: “The (name) Friends of the Library Free Book Room.”

The 2022 brochure is being formatted. The persistent problem of finding organization volunteers was discussed. A possibility might be to approach women who bring their children to the library for activities to provide assistance for designated purposes.

Members attending but not previously mentioned were Judy Elam, Dot Henry, and Bob Risinger.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, April 26 at 2:30 p.m. in the Kirk Room.