Are storm sirens working or not?

Are Clinton County’s warning sirens working or not as its residents head into a weekend in the wake of recent storms — including a tornado?

As a storm with high winds and one tornado briefly touched down in the Clarksville area of both Clinton and Warren Counties late Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service and area media outlets gave warning of impending severe weather.

But, reportedly, the sirens in Clinton County did not sound.

Clinton County Emergency Management Director Tom Breckel told WCPO 9 News Thursday the 27 outdoor sirens throughout the county failed due to an equipment malfunction, and that the manufacturer is working to confirm and fix the problem.

The Wilmington Police Department is charged with ensuring the sirens work, and indeed a test had been scheduled for 9:50 a.m. Wednesday — the day of the storm — with someone at each siren to ensure each siren was working.

However, that test was canceled due to the prediction of severe weather that day.

The News Journal has been awaiting more information on what went wrong as well as the current status of the sirens in the form of a press release from the City of Wilmington since Thursday.

On Friday the News Journal was told that no information would be released until Monday.

Smart911

Earlier this month the EMA advised Clinton County residents to sign up for the free service Smart911, stating that, “The average lead time from the National Weather Service is 6 to 13 minutes for a tornado warning. With spring storms on the horizon, civil warnings, evacuations and shelter notifications, or other safety issues that arise getting alerts from Smart911 is essential to your safety.”

To sign up for Smart911, visit www.cc-ema.org/alerts .

Sabina offers alert system

The News Journal reported last June that the Village of Sabina purchased an alert call system — CivicPlus.

This system will send out alerts to Sabina residents for weather emergencies, health emergencies, water/boil alerts, utility services, public safety, construction, crime/theft, amber alerts, upcoming meetings and closings.

There are three ways to sign up for these alerts (only one way is necessary):

• Email your name, address and phone number to [email protected]

• Put word “ALERT” and your phone number on your water/sewer bill

• Sign up in-person at the municipal building