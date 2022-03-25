WCS Band Dept. honors Transportation Dept.

WILMINGTON — The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) has dedicated the month of March as “Music in Our Schools Month” as a way to bring attention to school music programs.

Wilmington Band Director Matt Spradlin said, “We are fortunate to be in a community that already recognizes and supports the need for a strong Music Education. During this month of recognition, the band program would like to show our gratitude to those who continually support us in our endeavors in sharing our students’ talents with others.”

During a staff meeting, Spradlin and the Wind Ensemble joined the WCS Transportation Department virtually to recognize each member of the transportation department, and each was presented with a personalized gift from the band department.

“We appreciate the extra efforts our transportation department makes to ensure our students (and equipment) make it to each of our performances safely,” said Spradlin.

Members of the WCS Transportation Department were thanked and honored by the band department. Submitted photos