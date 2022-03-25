Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 9 people

WILMINGTON — A Scioto County resident has been indicted for alleged aggravated trafficking of meth in Clinton County, a first-degree felony, with a further specification alleging the defendant is “a major drug offender”.

Haley N. Hughes, 21, of New Boston, Ohio, faces two additional indictment charges as well. Those are aggravated possession of meth, a felony of the first degree (F1); and a charge of possessing criminal tools (F5).

The alleged criminal tools are listed as a 2011 Dodge Charger, $500 cash, and a Samsung cell phone.

The alleged activities reportedly occurred on Aug. 22, 2021.

The town of New Boston is in Scioto County along the Ohio River.

Below are the names, ages and residences of several more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Taylor L. Stull, 28, of Norwood, Ohio, is indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking of a drug (F5) with a further specification to forfeiture of property, a charge of possessing cocaine (F5), and on a charge of possessing a criminal tool (F5).

• Skylare A. Williams, 31 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Jammie N. Hudson, 45 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• Danielle K. Sirkin, 30 of Martinsville, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• John M. Harris II, 46 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of burglary (F3), a charge of theft (F5), and on a charge of grand theft (F3).

• Kyle D. Huston, 29 of the Martinsville area, is indicted on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4), and a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Charles E. Inwood II, 51 of Xenia, is indicted on a charge of breaking-and-entering (F5), and a charge of theft (F5).

• Logan M. Hook, 21 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of trafficking hashish (F4), and possessing hashish (F5).

