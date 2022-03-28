Standing for Ukraine locally

Saturday’s winds were good for keeping the Ukrainian flags flying at the weekly standout to support Ukraine and her people. The Saturday standouts are noon-1 p.m. at Locust and South South Streets, and the public is invited to participate. Sponsors are the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and the Empathy Surplus Network USA.

