Quilts for Jack and Valerie Rose

Lori Bennett, right, of Wilmington was so impressed with “Quilts for Heroes” Committee Chairman Jack Rose that she designed and made a quilt for him and another for his wife Valerie (not pictured). In presenting the quilt, she remarked, “This is for all you two do for the veterans.”

