UPDATED: Rollover crash on Rombach

WILMINGTON — Westbound lanes of Rombach Avenue were shut down after an accident involving multiple vehicles, including a rollover and entrapment, at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Wilmington Fire Department and Police Department emergency personnel responded to the accident involving a Chevrolet sedan and what appeared to be a minivan, which was on its side as emergency personnel used the Jaws of Life to remove the top of the vehicle.

Miami Valley CareFlight medical helicopter was called to the accident, but did not transport anyone as the injured person was taken by ambulance to Clinton Memorial Hospital.