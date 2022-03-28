CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT: 4 locals get at least 60 days in jail

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 21 and March 25:

• Makenzie McNeal, 23, of Wilmington, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. McNeal must pay $126 in restitution to the victim.

• Logan Huston, 22, of Martinsville, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Brandon Lander, 25, of Martinsville, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Lander must have no contact with the victim.

• Randace Gibson, 24, of Midland, fleeing and eluding, going 69 in a 55 mph speed zone, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $1,030, assessed $170 court costs. Gibson received a class five license suspension from March 23, 2022-March 23, 2023. Additional charges of fictitious registration, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, driving under suspension-financial, no tail lights, and obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Brenda Hoyle, 60, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended) fined $500, assessed $130 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hoyle must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Devin Jordan, 27, of Cleveland, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Jordan must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Stevey White, 31, of Blanchester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge and a lights violation were dismissed.

• Adam Renner, 37, of Chillicothe, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Renner must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An ACDA and seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Jacob Scarberry, 34, misuse of 911, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Cheyanne Hardy, 21, of Dayton, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Anthony Maynard, 26, of Gahanna, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Brice Smith-Anderson, 20, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, going 84 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $1,100, assessed $340 court costs. A tag/sticker violation and driving under suspension-financial charge were dismissed.

• Greg Brandenstein, 41, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, going 86 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $400, assessed $170 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Daniel Cox, 28, of Franklin, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Cox.

• Shadea Hughes, 36, of Cleveland, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Hughes.

• Rachel Roberts, 36, of Port William, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Roberts. A seat belt violation was dismissed

• Richard Wirmel, 49, of Goshen, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Wirmel.

