Leadership Clinton class learns from local education leaders

Leadership Clinton met on March 17 for their annual Education Day Class, this year beginning at Laurel Oaks Career Campus.

Kevin Boys and Kevin Abt graciously organized an agenda that gave Leadership Clinton class members the opportunity to learn about education options in Clinton County, while also learning the impact and effects Covid has had on our students and community members over the past two years.

The class was given the opportunity to hear from an area superintendents’ panel comprised of: Matt Baker, Clinton-Massie; Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Wilmington City Schools; Randy Dunlap, Blanchester Schools; and Harry Snyder, Great Oaks). They shared similarities and differences which Clinton County education facilities have encountered.

The class was also heard from area board members Kathleen Norman, Clinton-Massie, and Kathy Gephart, Blanchester, as well as from Carrie Bir, Clinton-Massie Treasurer, about their experiences.

This was the first time Education Day was held post-Covid, so much of the discussion revolved around how districts handled these unprecedented times and how they are still managing.

Kevin Abt, Dean of Instruction at Laurel Oaks Career Campus, gave a brief overview of the changes that have taken place on Laurel Oaks Career Campus, and the group enjoyed a tour of the newly renovated facility. The group was excited to learn how businesses and schools can collaborate and create new opportunities for area students.

Dr. Kevin Boys, President of Southern State Community College, also presented the changes occurring at the college.

While the Wilmington Campus on Davids Drive has been sold, Southern State is still an educational institution serving Clinton County. Online enrollment has seen a steady increase, making the online platform both fiscally responsible and convenient for the student population.

Students of Leadership Clinton then switched gears and made the short trip to Wilmington College. While the student population was on spring break, Leadership Clinton was able to learn more about this educational gem and see its state-of-the-art facilities.

Wilmington College prides itself on their student-to-teacher ratio and is continuously improving their curriculum to meet the needs of industry and students. Leadership Clinton toured the campus and spent time in the newly updated Center for Sports Sciences.

Education Day continued as the class traveled to the Clinton County Youth Council (CCYC). The class enjoyed learning about the ways in which Director Eric Guindon and his small crew change the lives of community kids every day.

CCYC provides students an opportunity to visit after school and engage in fellowship activities as well get help with homework or learn a new skill. CYCC is making a difference in the lives of young people.

Also, the CCYC offers disc golf, which is great fr youths and providse a unique opportunity to the residents of Clinton County.

Finally, the Leadership Clinton Class of 2021-22 traveled to the Veterans Memorial on the corner of E. Main and S. Walnut Streets. This was a trip that the class had to postpone from a previous session.

Jeff Rollins and Jim Alcorn shared the history and purpose of the memorial and graciously gave LC members a tour of their facilities. The work that this group is doing for our area veterans deserves to be commended.

The day concluded with a tour of their facilities, which was previously the location of the Clinton County Jail.

It was a beautiful day to continue learning about Clinton County.

Leadership Clinton class members are seated at right. At left is the panel of superintendents: from left, Matt Baker, Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Randy Dunlap and Harry Snyder. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_group-at-desks-1.jpg Leadership Clinton class members are seated at right. At left is the panel of superintendents: from left, Matt Baker, Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Randy Dunlap and Harry Snyder. Kevin Abt, Dean of Instruction at Laurel Oaks Career Campus, presented a history of Laurel Oaks and Leadership Clinton class members toured the facility. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_kevin-and-screen-1.jpg Kevin Abt, Dean of Instruction at Laurel Oaks Career Campus, presented a history of Laurel Oaks and Leadership Clinton class members toured the facility. Kevin Abt, Dean of Instruction at Laurel Oaks Career Campus, presented a history of Laurel Oaks and Leadership Clinton class members toured the facility. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_kevin-gesturing-1.jpg Kevin Abt, Dean of Instruction at Laurel Oaks Career Campus, presented a history of Laurel Oaks and Leadership Clinton class members toured the facility.