CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Wilmington female for alleged aggravated drug possession at 10:28 p.m. on March 21. According to the report, deputies responded to a report of a trespassing at the 400 block of Hales Branch Road in Midland/Jefferson Township. Deputies located the suspect who was in possession of suspected narcotics and had a warrant for their arrest. The report indicates the woman had a plastic wrapper containing suspected meth.

• Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Blanchester male for alleged drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instrument possession at 11:43 p.m. on March 23. Deputies had responded to an overdosing at a Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Jefferson Township. Deputies seized a box of drug paraphernalia and used hypodermic syringes. No further info was listed.

• At 10:54 p.m. on March 22, deputies responded a Fayetteville Road residence in Blanchester on the report of someone attempting to steal a vehicle. The report indicates a resident fired a shotgun blast at the truck while the suspect was inside, who then later fled on foot. No details were given about the suspect.

• At 2:27 a.m. on March 25, deputies received a report of a 22-year-old Wilmington/Chester Township male who is missing and a possible runaway. The report indicates the victim had unknown injuries and drugs may have been involved. The report describes the male as white, six feet, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

• At 9:32 a.m. on March 22, a Wilmington-based company reported the keys were stolen from a piece of heavy equipment at a construction site on Oliver Trail in Wilmington/Adams Township.

• At 2:10 p.m. on March 21, a Midland/Jefferson Township company reported a catalytic converter was stolen from their business on Railroad Road.

