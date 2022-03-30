Outstanding Women of Clinton County ‘22: Mary Camp — a life of helping others

This is the second of six profiles of the honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2022. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Mary Camp’s father, a career Army man, showed her a life of service to country and to others. Mary has continued this service to others through her volunteerism; her nominators stated she has always had the the “heart of a volunteer.”

Mary began volunteering when her children were young. She was a Cub Scout Leader, Brownie Leader and 4-H Advisor — as well as a single mom working a full-time job. During this time, she volunteered with Habitat for Humanity as Partner Family Mentor, giving advice to new Habitat homeowners on budgeting.

As a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, she has immersed herself in volunteer activities. A Eucharistic Minister for 33 years, member of the Ladies Sodality 32 years, a Prayer Warrior Captain and secretary of the parish council are some of her activities.

She became the Facilitator for a Care Givers Support Group through Catholic Charities of Southwest Ohio after caring for her terminally ill husband and father-in-law .

Mary has been a very active and invaluable member of the Health Alliance of Clinton County, a non-profit organization that supports many programs providing financial assistance for health care needs of people in Clinton County. She has been a board member and secretary since 2012.

Her organizational skills and accurate record-keeping have supported fundraising activities, and she has been described as the “glue” that holds the group together, especially during COVID.

In 2010 Mary was one of 11people to receive Ohio’s Elder Caregiver Award. This honors Ohio caregivers who lovingly take care of family and friends day after day with dedication and compassion.

Mary Camp has set an example for others through her years of volunteering, assisting, supporting and caring for many people.

Inspired by the late President John F. Kennedy’s quote from his inauguration speech, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what can you do for your country”, Mary has embodied this philosophy in her life.

Tickets for the 2022 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon — to be held at Saturday, April 9 at the Roberts Centre — are $25 (cash or check accepted, payable to “OWCC”). Reservations can be made at www.outstandingwomenclintoncounty.org/reservations.html or at the Wilmington News Journal, 1547 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. The News Journal’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations will be accepted through Friday, April 1.

The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, with the ceremony to begin at noon.

If you have any questions, please call 937-382-2574.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_owcc-logo-1.jpg Camp https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Mary-Camp.jpg Camp